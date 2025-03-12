rawpixel
Portrait of Roy Eldridge, Spotlite (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins, Spotlite (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Ray Brown, and Miles Davis, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music flyer template, funky design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Headphones editable mockup element
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Music playlist cover template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music mood board, editable design
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Art Tatum, Rochester, N.Y.(?), ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover Facebook post template, colorful funky design
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Lifestyle Instagram story template, funky design
Portrait of Pete Johnson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Listening to music, colorful customizable remix design
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
