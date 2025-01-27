rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitbusinessofficemeeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902023/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business people giving a high five remix
Business people giving a high five remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941548/business-people-giving-high-five-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736240/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business people giving a high five remix
Business people giving a high five remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941405/business-people-giving-high-five-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735974/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business people giving a high five remix
Business people giving a high five remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941241/business-people-giving-high-five-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business people giving a high five remix
Business people giving a high five remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941424/business-people-giving-high-five-remixView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736289/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Business people giving a high five remix
Business people giving a high five remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941507/business-people-giving-high-five-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928093/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928413/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
Woman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928399/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Confident Indian business woman remix
Confident Indian business woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972863/confident-indian-business-woman-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735162/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889355/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meeting-editable-designView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734800/image-handshake-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901592/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737504/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913569/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901780/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913562/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901765/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736189/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913564/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900910/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901588/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735124/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901688/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license