Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Bill Harris, and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock alternative blog banner template
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Live music concert blog banner template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
