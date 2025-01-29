Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitpianojazzPortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 910 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5358 x 4064 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. 