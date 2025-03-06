rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Al Hall and with pit band, Broadway show, "Barefoot Boy With Cheek"(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmenvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instruments
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366819/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Become a dj Instagram post template
Become a dj Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736403/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New song Instagram post template
New song Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453334/new-song-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737316/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Harry Lim, Yannich Bruynoche, and Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Harry Lim, Yannich Bruynoche, and Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737374/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Classical music concert Instagram post template
Classical music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692518/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration iPhone wallpaper, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration iPhone wallpaper, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585225/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454596/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366502/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736014/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration iPhone wallpaper, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration iPhone wallpaper, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585194/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907544/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734984/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615484/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template
Retro disco music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453323/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Lofi playlist Instagram post template
Lofi playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454599/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734598/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license