Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmenvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instrumentsPortrait of Al Hall and with pit band, Broadway show, "Barefoot Boy With Cheek"(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1157 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5540 x 5342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic amplifier poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBlack woman, music 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366819/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735702/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a dj Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView licenseBilly Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736403/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew song Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453334/new-song-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737316/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Harry Lim, Yannich Bruynoche, and Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737374/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692518/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration iPhone wallpaper, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585225/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensechill aesthetic music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454596/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366502/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736014/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration iPhone wallpaper, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585194/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907544/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licensePortrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734984/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615484/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453323/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseLofi playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454599/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734598/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license