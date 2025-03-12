rawpixel
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Fess Williams, Freddie Moore, and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Music flyer template, funky design
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Headphones editable mockup element
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Music playlist cover template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music mood board, editable design
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Png man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Portrait of Ernie Caceres, Bobby Hackett, Freddie Ohms, and George Wettling, Nick's (Tavern)(?), New York, N.Y., between…
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Music lover Facebook post template, colorful funky design
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Lifestyle Instagram story template, funky design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Listening to music, colorful customizable remix design
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
