rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
shadowpeopleartbuildingmanblackvintagepublic domain
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737714/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736054/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
3D couple reading at library editable remix
3D couple reading at library editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736374/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736444/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736723/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736049/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9512078/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736587/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735995/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735743/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736134/portrait-les-paul-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736115/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license