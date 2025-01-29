Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraittravelmusical instrumentsPortrait of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5122 x 3988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPrincess playing harp fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664012/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736109/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451383/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMexico adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451345/mexico-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735192/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451382/visit-mexico-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan camping, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715812/van-camping-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735665/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007544/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467348/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCultures Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451346/cultures-instagram-post-templateView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736209/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736564/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tunes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596860/happy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic amplifier poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735183/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735281/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734677/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license