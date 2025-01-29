rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraittravelmusical instruments
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664012/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736109/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template
Art & culture tour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451383/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mexico adventure Instagram post template
Mexico adventure Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451345/mexico-adventure-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735192/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico Instagram post template
Visit Mexico Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451382/visit-mexico-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van camping, hobby lifestyle editable remix
Van camping, hobby lifestyle editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715812/van-camping-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735665/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Audition recruitment Instagram post template, editable text and design
Audition recruitment Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007544/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467348/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cultures Instagram post template
Cultures Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451346/cultures-instagram-post-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736209/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736564/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy travel Instagram post template, editable text
Happy travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596860/happy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735183/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735281/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734677/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license