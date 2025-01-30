rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Bart Varselona, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736141/portrait-harry-betts-richmond-va-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735376/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736551/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
Portrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734739/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736461/portrait-harry-betts-richmond-va-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license