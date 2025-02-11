rawpixel
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Portrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template design
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
