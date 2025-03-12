Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwhitePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1189 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5431 x 5480 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735664/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734472/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734496/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820885/music-mood-board-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736244/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePng black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePng man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209422/png-man-listening-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElectro party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736279/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover Facebook post template, colorful funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434631/imageView licensePortrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735939/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseListening to music, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license