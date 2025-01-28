Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitconcertjazzPortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1178 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5532 x 5634 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz music & art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736474/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734946/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734947/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692518/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735664/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062531/classical-music-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735692/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995023/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735957/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCharity concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713402/charity-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734472/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187911/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734496/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561459/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license