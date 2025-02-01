rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro music fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062725/retro-music-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
80's vibes concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730012/80s-vibes-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428186/music-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007692/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734842/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Electro night party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11206990/electro-night-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734813/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Party night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740646/party-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Electro night party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740647/electro-night-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735749/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Night club party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428189/night-club-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Party night poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203945/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
DJ party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682814/party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
DJ party Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041350/party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736147/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license