rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrosaxophone
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736705/portrait-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736577/portrait-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736875/portrait-george-weidler-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736281/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380151/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735729/portrait-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro groovy design element set
Editable retro groovy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180420/editable-retro-groovy-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736487/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404123/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license