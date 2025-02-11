rawpixel
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Dizzy Gillespie, George Handy, and Chubby Jackson, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
