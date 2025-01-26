Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitclarinetPortrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3891 x 5229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic amplifier poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912739/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic everywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677021/music-everywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736455/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677015/wireless-headphone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912436/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736037/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912722/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801278/portraits-for-men-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734709/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765545/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817100/wireless-headphone-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736330/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817103/wireless-headphone-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737622/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735556/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license