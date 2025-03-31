rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitredmusical instrument
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736353/portrait-red-norvo-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lionel Hampton, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lionel Hampton, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734729/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737183/portrait-red-norvo-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Business marketing announcement, editable red design
Business marketing announcement, editable red design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161780/business-marketing-announcement-editable-red-designView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Milt (Milton) Jackson, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Milt (Milton) Jackson, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736150/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek Goddess background, butterfly collage, editable design
Vintage Greek Goddess background, butterfly collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9194958/vintage-greek-goddess-background-butterfly-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736687/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek Goddess background, butterfly collage, editable design
Vintage Greek Goddess background, butterfly collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195149/vintage-greek-goddess-background-butterfly-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Portrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736601/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek Goddess background, butterfly collage, editable design
Vintage Greek Goddess background, butterfly collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195241/vintage-greek-goddess-background-butterfly-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eastern music festival post template, editable social media design
Eastern music festival post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771648/eastern-music-festival-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Machito, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), Mario Bouza, Ubaldo Nieto, and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New…
Portrait of Machito, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), Mario Bouza, Ubaldo Nieto, and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736200/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807318/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737514/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek Goddess phone wallpaper, butterfly collage, editable design
Vintage Greek Goddess phone wallpaper, butterfly collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195199/vintage-greek-goddess-phone-wallpaper-butterfly-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737492/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license