Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Joe Thomas, and Rex William Stewart, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William…
