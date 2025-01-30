rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peoplearthousevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735007/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737082/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926815/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926808/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926789/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926804/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735442/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926861/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926817/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926833/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926828/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926802/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926840/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926836/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926807/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926843/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735379/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926831/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566882/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license