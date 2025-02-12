rawpixel
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Parenti and Wild Bill Davison, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
History course poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Al Hall and with pit band, Broadway show, "Barefoot Boy With Cheek"(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Strand(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
