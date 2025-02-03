rawpixel
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Christmas playlist facebook post template design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Teen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…
Teen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy space
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…
Woman listening to music funky png element group, editable design
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Electro party poster template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Png teen, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming Facebook post template, editable design
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dance music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Album cover poster template
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Album cover template
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music Facebook post template
Portrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music album cover template
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Podcast talk poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Depression quote editable social media post template design
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
