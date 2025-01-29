rawpixel
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Music lesson poster template
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson Instagram post template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music academy blog banner template
Portrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons poster template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert blog banner template
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
