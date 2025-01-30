rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitfunnyhatdrums
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737402/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909607/american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378636/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live concert Instagram post template, editable text
Live concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378869/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903444/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Economic Recovery poster template, editable text and design
Economic Recovery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826796/economic-recovery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Economic revival poster template, editable text and design
Economic revival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826962/economic-revival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723871/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605060/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable cats with wigs design element set
Editable cats with wigs design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503518/editable-cats-with-wigs-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909902/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage whimsigoth witch design element set
Editable vintage whimsigoth witch design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502656/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-witch-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903387/png-element-american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Drums editable mockup
Drums editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735912/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Portrait of Morey Feld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Morey Feld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735977/portrait-morey-feld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license