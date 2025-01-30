Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitfunnyhatdrumsPortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1170 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5314 x 5451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737402/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican politics, social issues paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909607/american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378636/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378869/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican economy, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903444/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic Recovery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826796/economic-recovery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic revival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826962/economic-revival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723871/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605060/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cats with wigs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503518/editable-cats-with-wigs-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican economy, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909902/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage whimsigoth witch design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502656/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-witch-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903387/png-element-american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735912/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licensePortrait of Morey Feld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735977/portrait-morey-feld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license