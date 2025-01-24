rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Rudi Blesh and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmen in suitsmenblackvintagepublic domainportrait
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679261/gray-suit-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Bunty Pendelton, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737718/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's blazer mockup, editable formal wear design
Men's blazer mockup, editable formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408805/mens-blazer-mockup-editable-formal-wear-designView license
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333532/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333628/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Albert Nicholas, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design template
Virtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737379/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334206/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735995/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737033/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334197/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808100/mens-suit-mockup-editable-formal-wear-designView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333560/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334038/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737494/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Economy & finance poster template
Economy & finance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731649/economy-finance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735243/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Formal wear mockup png element, men's smart apparel design
Formal wear mockup png element, men's smart apparel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822795/formal-wear-mockup-png-element-mens-smart-apparel-designView license
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736488/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333879/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333629/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license