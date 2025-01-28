rawpixel
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music flyer template, funky design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Wireless headphone poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Harry Carney, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music application flyer, editable template
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music application, editable poster template
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Wireless headphone Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music everywhere Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Wireless headphone Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Stream poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Wireless headphone blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Man, music 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Music application Twitter ad template, editable text
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's sweatshirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's sweatshirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
New release poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Tune in poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
