rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Eddie Ronan, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
paperpeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitmarretro
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mike Levin, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mike Levin, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734749/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735390/image-paper-people-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Ronan, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Ronan, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735284/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Johnny Richards, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Johnny Richards, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735867/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Mars mission poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Mars mission poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8664757/png-90s-nostalgia-art-astronautsView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736916/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Chubby Goldfarb, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Goldfarb, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736472/portrait-chubby-goldfarb-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Earth day Instagram post template
Earth day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443364/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735053/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Metal album cover Instagram post template
Metal album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Herman Rosenberg, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Herman Rosenberg, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737496/portrait-herman-rosenberg-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Arnold Hartley, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnold Hartley, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music band poster template
Music band poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
DNA nanotechnology Instagram post template
DNA nanotechnology Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443361/dna-nanotechnology-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736425/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735319/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Green planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Green planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736272/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735908/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage remix editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736323/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license