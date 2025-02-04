Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusiccrowdpublic domainportraitPortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1193 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5518 x 5488 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736408/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736046/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529104/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736082/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529106/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737298/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529101/rock-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735607/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512944/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Ray Brown, and Miles Davis, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736452/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736026/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665579/rock-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, and Howard Johnson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735614/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512945/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735573/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736801/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock band poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731518/rock-band-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736155/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRock alternative blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665482/rock-alternative-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736850/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14860946/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736368/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license