Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmarhatPortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1180 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5548 x 5642 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMetal album cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287801/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454964/music-band-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454967/music-band-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSummer playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational music album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428259/international-music-album-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736646/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735404/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912722/group-diverse-people-standingView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735785/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992026/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView licensePortrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266499/chill-aesthetic-music-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266485/chill-aesthetic-music-flyer-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21046241/retro-music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChill aesthetic music Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266528/chill-aesthetic-music-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729440/png-black-blue-collage-elementView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license