Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Portrait of Arnold Hartley, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Roy J. Carew in his home, 818 Quintana Place NW, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Chinese investment, money finance collage, editable design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
UAE investment, money finance collage, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businesswoman remix
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase, finance editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase, finance editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Real estate purchase png, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Portrait of Red Norvo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
