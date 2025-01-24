rawpixel
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night poster template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night poster template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International jazz day Instagram post template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
Drumming competition poster template
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Music band competition Facebook story template
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Music band competition poster template
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music blog banner template
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
Jazz music festival Instagram story template
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Music band competition blog banner template
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day poster template
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
