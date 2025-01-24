Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitdrumjazzPortrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1162 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5547 x 5728 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693716/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693212/drumming-competition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic music instrument element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994986/classic-music-instrument-element-editable-design-setView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667605/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson book Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693449/music-lesson-book-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737391/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187911/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540096/music-band-competition-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378636/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507052/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540095/music-band-competition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460650/jazz-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735442/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music festival Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064461/jazz-music-festival-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378869/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736646/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540097/music-band-competition-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license