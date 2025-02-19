Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpeopleartmanvintageshirtpublic domainportraitPortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1149 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5277 x 5510 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736755/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736916/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734939/portrait-johnny-richards-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737498/image-musical-notes-papers-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePaper sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498274/paper-sign-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734950/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205953/businessman-green-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735556/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseShirt jacket mockup element, men's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600024/shirt-jacket-mockup-element-mens-apparelView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714747/seo-specialist-editable-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Johnny Richards, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735867/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseShirt jacket mockup, men's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603970/shirt-jacket-mockup-mens-apparelView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licensePaper shopping bag mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434321/paper-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714748/seo-specialist-editable-designView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dress shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369494/editable-dress-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, and Edwin A. Finckel, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735075/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseDenim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998427/denim-jacket-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736488/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Vaughn Monroe, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734768/portrait-vaughn-monroe-new-york-ny-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licensePortrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736330/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license