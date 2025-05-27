rawpixel
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretropiano
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York…
Classical music poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, Washington, D.C., ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Shadow Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Classical music Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Classical music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
