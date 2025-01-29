rawpixel
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Sandy Williams, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pub quiz night blog banner template
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Party night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…
Party night Instagram post template, editable text
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Party night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Fundraising charity concert poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock alternative poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Summer playlist poster template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Party night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
