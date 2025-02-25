Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitPortrait of Junior Raglin and Sonny Greer, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1107 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5533 x 5999 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Oscar Pettiford and Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735585/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736365/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734894/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWomen podcast poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727068/women-podcast-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642709/jazz-music-night-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734883/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLive music editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620004/live-music-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging battle poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541677/singing-battle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night songs Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486577/ladies-night-songs-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734947/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license