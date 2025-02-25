rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Junior Raglin and Sonny Greer, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophoneblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Oscar Pettiford and Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Oscar Pettiford and Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735585/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736365/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734894/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live music blog banner template
Live music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted blog banner template
Singers wanted blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Women podcast poster template and design
Women podcast poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727068/women-podcast-poster-template-and-designView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live concert editable design
Live concert editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night editable poster template
Jazz music night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642709/jazz-music-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734883/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live music editable poster template
Live music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620004/live-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541677/singing-battle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486577/ladies-night-songs-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734947/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license