rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instrumentssaxophone
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735937/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735039/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735560/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735169/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366737/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735155/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735944/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519068/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435051/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734647/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
Astronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714274/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
Singer rabbit, music band paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637168/singer-rabbit-music-band-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734825/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license