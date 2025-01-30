Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesunglassespeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitPortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1142 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5584 x 5868 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735950/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736275/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736396/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic channel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511466/music-channel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRock fest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511513/rock-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736618/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist facebook post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22617421/christmas-playlist-facebook-post-template-designView licensePortrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735404/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735450/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Machito, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), Mario Bouza, Ubaldo Nieto, and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736200/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s music single blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273472/80s-music-single-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716970/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735801/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseTeen party, colorful color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206394/teen-party-colorful-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737608/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGay rights, gender equality protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904063/gay-rights-gender-equality-protest-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license