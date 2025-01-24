Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitjazznewPortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1196 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4040 x 4027 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. 