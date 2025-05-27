Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmouthpianoPortrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1161 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5460 x 5641 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736444/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736615/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398850/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736054/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527140/play-learn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736233/portrait-jess-stacy-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398865/solo-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527064/talent-show-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736653/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736758/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735826/image-background-sunglasses-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736372/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Herman Chittison, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735509/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Sullivan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734974/portrait-joe-sullivan-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662915/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736882/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737162/portrait-bob-wyatt-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662917/talent-show-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735003/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835796/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735526/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseModern concert poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21731571/modern-concert-poster-mockup-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic academy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836673/music-academy-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735688/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license