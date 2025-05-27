rawpixel
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Play & learn blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Talent show blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Portrait of Herman Chittison, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Portrait of Joe Sullivan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Talent show poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Music lesson poster template
Portrait of Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson Instagram post template
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Talent show Facebook post template, editable design
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music academy Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
