rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736791/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…
Portrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737473/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz…
Portrait of Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736124/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737347/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
Retro music playlist Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11881469/retro-music-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Rod Raffel, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Rod Raffel, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736929/portrait-rod-raffel-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Emil Terry, Lou Mucci, Eddie Zandy, Barry Galbraith, Bill Barber, Al Langstaff, and Vahe (Tak) Takvorian…
Portrait of Emil Terry, Lou Mucci, Eddie Zandy, Barry Galbraith, Bill Barber, Al Langstaff, and Vahe (Tak) Takvorian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736005/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735039/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735178/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736422/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license