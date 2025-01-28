Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretrosaxophonePortrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. 