rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanblackvintageshirtwallpublic domain
Polo shirt mockup, editable brick wall design
Polo shirt mockup, editable brick wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835172/polo-shirt-mockup-editable-brick-wall-designView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445198/polo-t-shirt-mockup-basic-menswearView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736524/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737332/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712473/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737305/portrait-king-guion-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparel
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467487/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736994/image-background-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736824/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable product design
Poster mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436405/poster-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737458/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Crewneck t-shirt editable mockup, fashion design
Crewneck t-shirt editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616395/crewneck-t-shirt-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734776/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734514/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736337/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736495/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735450/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14094961/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable men's t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342916/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736739/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241834/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license