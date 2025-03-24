Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageteddypeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitPortrait of Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Teddy Wilson, National Press Club, Washington, D.C., ca. 1939 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5293 x 4042 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Ben Webster, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Buck Clayton, Benny Morton, Joe Marsala, and Cozy Cole, Famous Door…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736030/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseIndie playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596609/indie-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace music editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735007/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735772/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment media, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676112/entertainment-media-colorful-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736128/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737081/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919516/inner-peace-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734825/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette pink feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598350/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Joe Thomas, and Rex William Stewart, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736671/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141282/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseTune in poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103210/tune-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license