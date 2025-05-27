rawpixel
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Joe Thomas, Eddie Wilcox, and Omer Simeon, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Ben Webster, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Buck Clayton, Benny Morton, Joe Marsala, and Cozy Cole, Famous Door…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage melodeon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
