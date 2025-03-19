rawpixel
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Gordon MacRae, Jerry Wald, Mel Tormé, Jerry Jerome, and Marion Hutton, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Meet the founder Facebook post template
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, Mary Lou Williams, Milt Orent, Dixie Bailey, Jack Teagarden, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou…
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Portrait of Jerry Jerome, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dave Lambert, Jerry Duane, Wayne Howard, Jerry Packer, and Margaret Dale, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with a vintage feel, featuring a red background and abstract elements editable design
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Skitch Henderson and Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
