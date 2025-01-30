rawpixel
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Opera night editable poster template
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Singing audition Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3D editable singer on stage remix
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Quiz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
