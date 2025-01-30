Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicpublic domainportraitcurtainsPortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4047 x 5046 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736771/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736117/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCat singing, hobby entertainment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696487/cat-singing-hobby-entertainment-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737412/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737065/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737249/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736801/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735699/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736401/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397099/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397101/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695637/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377307/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735223/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseQuiz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493026/quiz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Nellie Lutcher, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734806/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license