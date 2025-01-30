rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitretrowhite
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736698/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…
Portrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737473/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736015/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735824/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736824/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a boy running with dollar bills, vintage style editable design
Retro collage of a boy running with dollar bills, vintage style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318541/retro-collage-boy-running-with-dollar-bills-vintage-style-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a boy running with vintage elements and money editable design
Retro collage of a boy running with vintage elements and money editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318530/retro-collage-boy-running-with-vintage-elements-and-money-editable-designView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736346/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell and Claire Hogan, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Bothwell and Claire Hogan, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735282/portrait-shelly-manne-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license