Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitretrowhitePortrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3935 x 5089 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736698/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737473/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736015/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735824/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734909/portrait-louis-prima-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736824/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a boy running with dollar bills, vintage style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318541/retro-collage-boy-running-with-dollar-bills-vintage-style-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a boy running with vintage elements and money editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318530/retro-collage-boy-running-with-vintage-elements-and-money-editable-designView licensePortrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736346/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Danny Polo, Billy Exiner, Vahe (Tak) Takvorian, and Al Langstaff, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Johnny Bothwell and Claire Hogan, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735282/portrait-shelly-manne-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license