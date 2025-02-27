Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitpianofashionPortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Hank Jones, Tadd Dameron, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5122 x 4004 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. 