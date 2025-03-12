Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwhitePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1112 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5532 x 5969 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736082/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737546/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, and Howard Johnson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735614/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736408/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737298/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735874/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Ray Brown, and Miles Davis, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736452/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736046/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820885/music-mood-board-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePng man listening to music, 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209422/png-man-listening-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253517/woman-listening-music-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737168/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePng black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735096/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElectro party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734548/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735573/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover Facebook post template, colorful funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434631/imageView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735177/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseListening to music, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734713/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license