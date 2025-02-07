rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Save
Edit Image
teddypeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagemusicpublic domain
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736322/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Live music blog banner template
Live music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736410/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted blog banner template
Singers wanted blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736305/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736364/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736103/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music classes Instagram post template, editable text
Music classes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599417/music-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
Acoustic songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599371/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736987/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night editable poster template
Jazz music night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642709/jazz-music-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737041/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Live music editable poster template
Live music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620004/live-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736985/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689857/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541677/singing-battle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
Ladies night songs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486577/ladies-night-songs-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734821/portrait-eddie-safranski-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license