Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrosaxophonePortrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5118 x 3961 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380151/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro groovy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180420/editable-retro-groovy-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736455/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736389/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736563/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, Jim Harwood, John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, and Joe Ferrante…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737280/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736002/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404123/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736744/portrait-toby-tyler-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license